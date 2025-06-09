Wellington summer events benefit from cash boost

A programme of events taking place in Wellington this summer will benefit from a cash boost from a nearby housing development.

Councillor Richard Overton, Caroline Mulvihill, Deputy CEO at Wellington Town Council, Adrienne Taylor, Events and Regeneration Officer at Wellington Town Council and Sam Hine, Social Value and Inclusion, Housing Plus Group. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Wellington Town Council has received a £1,500 contribution towards the cost of its popular summer events programme as part of the social value fund for the New College development.

The development, which is being delivered in partnership by Nuplace, Telford & Wrekin Council’s wholly owned housing company, Housing Plus Group and Lovell, features 20 Nuplace private rent homes (fully let) and a social housing scheme comprising of 64 retirement apartments and ten bungalows (which are due to complete later this year).

- Advertisement -

As part of the collaboration, £19,000 was set aside to fund a range of social value initiatives including projects that would benefit the local community.

Known as a social value fund, the money has been used to support numerous projects in the local area, including renovating a memorial garden at Shortwood Primary School and undertaking painting and decorating at the St John Ambulance building on Haybridge Road.

It will now also support the cost of the Town Council’s Saturdays in the Square events and family fun days at Bowring Park.

Saturdays in the Square will take place on August 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 from 11am to 1pm.

Entertainment will include performances from Wellington Brass Band, local theatre groups, choirs and orchestras. There will also be street entertainers, face painting, mascots and much more for families to enjoy.

The money will also contribute to the cost of family fun days in Bowring Park on 23 and 30 July as well as 6, 13 and 20 August from 11am to 1pm.

Councillor Richard Overton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing and Enforcement, said:

“Developing new housing developments is much bigger than simply building new homes, it’s also about giving something back to the local area.

“For every site we bring forward, we want to use social value funds to help support local projects and initiatives which bring existing and new communities together. By working with our partners, we can pool our resources to maximise positive outcomes.

“I’m really pleased we’ve been able to help fund the summer events in Wellington through the New College development, and I hope lots of people are able to come along and enjoy the activities.”

The New College development is partially complete with all of Nuplace’s private rental houses now fully occupied. Work is progressing well on the retirement living scheme, which is due to be completed later this year.

Adrienne Taylor from Wellington Town Council, said:

“We work hard to provide a range of activities and entertainments for families in the summer, so it is great to receive this financial boost. The Saturdays in the Square and family fun days at Bowring Park are always very popular and we hope this year will be no exception.”

Stuart Penn, Regional Managing Director at Lovell, said:

“Supporting the local communities in which we build is always a key priority, and it’s a privilege to give back in this way. The summer events will offer a wonderful opportunity for families and residents to come together and celebrate their town and all it has to offer, and we look forward to contributing to this further through the development of high-quality new homes as New College.”

Sam Hine, Social Value and Inclusion Manager at Housing Plus Group, added:

“We’re proud to be part of a partnership that is making a real difference to the local community. These summer events create a sense of connection and belonging, which is exactly what we aim to achieve through our social value work. It’s fantastic to see the positive impact this fund is having in Wellington.”