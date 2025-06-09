Stained glass window created in tribute to Shropshire headmaster

A stained glass window has been installed at a Shropshire school in tribute to the Headmaster who passed away last year.

Members of ECPS, as well as Catherine Wignall, Anne Wignall and EC Headmaster Vicky Pritt Roberts by the stained glass window in memory of Brendan Wignall

The window at Ellesmere College is the final panel in a corridor of stained glass designs, fitted in tribute to Brendan Wignall.

The idea for the window came from the Ellesmere College Parents’ Society (ECPS) which raised £1,600 to complete the project.

Helena Hepburn, who is Co-Chair of ECPS alongside Sadie Norris, said: “Everyone in the Parents’ Society was keen to honour Brendan’s memory with something that would be meaningful.

“We were aware that both he and his daughter Catherine enjoyed creating beautiful stained glass art so having a piece specially made and installed at the College seemed fitting.

“We are grateful to the Senior Management Team at Ellesmere College who suggested a panel at the end of Cloisters as a location as we felt this was ideal.

“It is also known as the Headmaster’s Corridor as it leads to the headmaster’s house and Brendan would walk there every morning and evening. It’s a busy thoroughfare for staff and the children so is the perfect place for a tribute.

“The corridor has an existing series of bold and colourful stained glass panels featuring the raven. The last panel had been left as plain glass and we are so pleased the feature is now completed. “It incorporates a raven soaring skywards and has been designed in more muted and gentle colours to denote a more restful and reflective piece. We are incredibly thankful to all the parents who so kindly donated towards the funding of it and to the school for making it happen.”

The ECPS went back to artist Stephanie Brown who had created the original panels and the raven which features in each panel reflects the story of St Oswald, a northern saint which the Chapel, and in recent years a boarding House at Ellesmere College, are named after.

This is just one of a number of tributes to Brendan, who was Headmaster there for 27 years. A portrait of Brendan now hangs on the wall in Big School and a new seating area, a quiet space for students and visitors to the College, has been created following donation. An evergreen Oak will be planted along the boundary to the First

XV Rugby Pitch, an area where he spent much time supporting the many players and teams that played throughout his Headship, including his own son Hugh.

In addition, the family is donating a new cup – the Brendan Wignall Cup for Excellence in Original Thinking – which will be awarded for the first time at the annual speech day and prize giving ceremony at the end of the summer term.

Brendan’s wife, Anne, said: “Those who knew Brendan and his curious mind won’t be surprised that we have chosen to reward students for original thinking and I’m certain that Brendan would approve.

“Thank you for the tremendous support we have received over the last 17 months from the College Community and the Parents’ Society, and the good wishes from HMC, The Woodard Corporation and the many professional associations with which Brendan was connected.”

Stephen Mullock, Deputy Head External Relations at Ellesmere College, said all staff and pupils at the school are delighted with the tributes that are being paid to Brendan and the legacy he leaves at the school.

He said: “As soon as we heard about the Parents’ Society’s idea to create a similar stained glass panel to those Brendan had worked so hard on, we thought it was a fantastic idea.

“We were so happy to be able to support this idea and the final installation is magnificent, a real nod to Brendan and everything he did for this school during almost three decades as Headmaster here.

“We are also very grateful for the generosity of two local companies, with strong links to the College and to Brendan personally. Our sincere thanks go to Tudor Griffiths Group Builders Merchants, who completed the ground work and preparation and ReadyPave, who completed the surfacing of the new seating area.

“On behalf of the College, we wish to thank all members of our community and the many friends of the College who have been so generous in supporting the various Projects in tribute to Brendan.”