Severn Hospice contractors move on site as part of major £3 million redevelopment project

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Work last week began at Severn Hospice on a major £3 million redevelopment project aimed at transforming patient care facilities at its Shrewsbury site.

Pictured is Matron Clare Gregory as works get underway at the Severn Hospice site in Shrewsbury
The renovation will modernise Perry Ward, the hospice’s original and oldest ward, providing larger rooms for patients, more space for visitors and a host of improvements aimed at future-proofing the building and the charity’s caring services.

Hospice CEO Heather Tudor said: “We are investing in the future of hospice care and it is just great to see work finally starting after all the planning and financial preparation.”

The hospice is funding £2 million of the scheme from savings and trusts and has launched its Pounds for Perry appeal to make up the £1 million difference.

“We can’t do anything without the public’s support and we are so grateful that they have instantly responded to our appeal,” said Heather.

And she revealed the funding gap could be given a significant boost with confirmation expected shortly of the amount the hospice is to receive from a government grant aimed specifically at supporting hospices’ capital projects.

“We don’t know yet how much we will receive but it could be several hundred thousand pounds. This would really make a difference to us,” said Heather.

“Any money we receive supports our care and means we will need to take less from our savings,” she added.

Contractor E Manton Ltd arrived on site this week to start the year-long project. They will give the building a new roof, overhaul the plumbing and electrics, add an extension and remodel patient rooms so they meet modern standards of care and comfort.

Heather said: “This project is a cornerstone of our service strategy and represents a significant commitment to the future of hospice care in Shropshire. Turning plans into action is an exciting and meaningful milestone.”

Matron Clare Gregory was on hand as ground was broken: “This is desperately needed,” she said. “Perry Ward has been a haven for our patients for more than three decades. While it has served us well, it was clearly showing its age.”

She continued: “The Pounds for Perry appeal will ensure the ward continues to provide comfort, peace, and excellent care for generations to come.

“We have to make this investment to protect our services and uphold the standard of care for which we are known and trusted,” added Clare.

