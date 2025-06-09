16.3 C
Local MPs meet Justice Minister to demand urgent reforms to Shropshire’s court system

Local Labour MPs Shaun Davies (Telford) and Julia Buckley (Shrewsbury) have held a meeting in Telford with the Minister of Justice, Sarah Sackman in the latest attempt to demand urgent reforms to Shropshire’s struggling court system.

MPs Shaun Davies and Julia Buckley have met with Minister of Justice, Sarah Sackman to demand urgent reforms to Shropshire’s struggling court system
The meeting comes as the Labour Government rolls out a once-in-a-generation reform of the criminal courts, aimed at delivering faster justice for victims and improving public safety.  The two MPs used the opportunity to highlight the severe pressures facing the justice system in Shropshire including court backlogs, case delays, and long wait times for victims, witnesses, and the accused.

Minister of Justice, Sarah Sackman said: “I know the justice centre is facing lots of challenges. There are lots of delays, the condition of the building isn’t good, but we are taking first steps.”

Speaking after the meeting, Shaun Davies MP said: “Victims are being let down, witnesses are left in limbo, and the accused face long waits to clear their names. This is not justice — it’s a system in disarray. I welcome the Government’s court reform plans but it must lead to action, and this is why this meeting was such an important opportunity: we needed to raise the significant scale of the challenge we face here in Shropshire. We need investment, we need capacity, and we need a justice system that works for the people of Telford and Shropshire.”

Julia Buckley MP added: “This Ministerial visit was an ideal opportunity for us to explain the impact on our residents, of the current bottlenecks and backlogs in the legal system.  Ever since Shrewsbury’s magistrates court was closed this had led to huge delays for court cases, and unnecessary travel for all involved.

“We put forward some very pragmatic ideas to unlock our court estate to work at full capacity, including re-designation of the spare county court room for magistrate use in Shrewsbury. The Minister was very receptive and promised to look into this further. I was heartened by her response and determination to improve our services locally.”

Residents have frequently contacted both MPs with concerns about cases dragging on for years, resulting in severe distress for all involved.

In response to growing local and parliamentary pressure, the Court Service has now confirmed that:

•         A second Crown Court judge will be appointed in Telford in 2025

•         Remand cases will return to Telford for the first time since 2017

These are early signs of progress the MPs say must be built upon. The MPs have pledged to continue working together and with ministers to secure the justice reforms that local people urgently need, and they will continue pressing the Government to ensure this review delivers real improvements where they are most needed.

