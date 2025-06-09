16.3 C
His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire thanks the County’s volunteers

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

More than five hundred people attended a Buckingham Palace-style garden party to thank residents of Shropshire for the voluntary work they do supporting Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin communities.

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire pictured with guests at the garden party. Photo: MOD Crown Copyright
The event, which took place during National Volunteers Week, was hosted at Orleton Hall, in Wellington, and was organised by a team from the Office of the Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire.

On a beautiful sunny afternoon, hundreds of guests gathered on the lawns in front of the historic hall and afternoon tea was served whilst the Jackfield Brass Band serenaded.

Local Town and parish councils had been asked to use their local knowledge to submit nominations to the Lieutenancy and local and national businesses were most generous sponsors.

People attending the Garden Party came from all walks of life but with one thing in common – their dedication and tireless support of the ceremonial County of Shropshire and its residents.

The Lord-Lieutenant said: “It is important to recognise the work done by the County’s volunteers. They support their organisations come rain or shine, they do not seek recognition or thanks.

“I am delighted to have this opportunity to say thank you and recognise what they do.”

