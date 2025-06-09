16.3 C
Shropshire
Monday, June 9, 2025
- Advertisement -

Firefighters called to St. Mary’s Church in Market Drayton after door is set alight

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Fire crews were called to St. Mary’s Church in Market Drayton this morning, Monday, June 9, after the entrance to the church was deliberately set alight.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service at St Mary's Church in Market Drayton. Photo: SFRS
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service at St Mary’s Church in Market Drayton. Photo: SFRS

Two fire appliances were dispatched from Hodnet and Market Drayton and quickly responded to the scene at 7.52 am.

Firefighters, equipped with breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera, tackled the blaze, which was located at the entrance to the church.

- Advertisement -

They used two hose reel jets to extinguish the flames and positive pressure ventilation to clear the church of smoke.

The incident was brought under control and a stop message was received at 8.54 am.

Operations and Fire Investigation officers also attended to assess the situation and determine the cause along with West Mercia Police.

The damaged door of the church and smoke logging inside. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service
The damaged door of the church and smoke logging inside. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP