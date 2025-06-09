Firefighters called to St. Mary’s Church in Market Drayton after door is set alight

Fire crews were called to St. Mary’s Church in Market Drayton this morning, Monday, June 9, after the entrance to the church was deliberately set alight.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service at St Mary’s Church in Market Drayton. Photo: SFRS

Two fire appliances were dispatched from Hodnet and Market Drayton and quickly responded to the scene at 7.52 am.

Firefighters, equipped with breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera, tackled the blaze, which was located at the entrance to the church.

- Advertisement -

They used two hose reel jets to extinguish the flames and positive pressure ventilation to clear the church of smoke.

The incident was brought under control and a stop message was received at 8.54 am.

Operations and Fire Investigation officers also attended to assess the situation and determine the cause along with West Mercia Police.