460 new homes planned for next phase of Shrewsbury’s Weir Hill development

Plans for the third phase of the Weir Hill development in Shrewsbury have today been revealed, with a joint proposal put forward by housebuilders Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon Homes.

Plans for Phase 3 of the Weir Hill development

Building on the success of previous phases that delivered approximately 600 homes and a popular riverside country park, this latest phase aims to bring up to 460 new homes to the area.

The proposed site for Phase 3 is strategically located just north of Picton Drive and Keevil Close, nestled between the River Severn and a railway line. The development is designed to offer a diverse mix of housing options, including a significant proportion of affordable housing, to address the increasing demand for homes across Shropshire.

A spokesperson from Taylor Wimpey expressed enthusiasm for the continuation of their work at Weir Hill, stating, “We’re proud to be continuing our work at Weir Hill with a proposal that not only delivers much-needed homes but also enhances the local environment. Our focus is on creating a neighbourhood that feels like a natural extension of Shrewsbury—thoughtfully designed, well-connected, and rooted in community.”

Persimmon Homes echoed this commitment, with their spokesperson adding, “This next phase represents a significant opportunity to meet local housing needs while investing in green space, infrastructure, and biodiversity. We’re committed to working closely with residents and stakeholders to ensure the development reflects the priorities of the community.”

Beyond housing, the plans place a strong emphasis on green infrastructure and community amenities. Over 11 hectares of green space are earmarked, featuring a variety of parks, play areas, allotments, and extensive walking and cycling routes. These spaces are specifically designed to enhance local biodiversity, with the developers aiming to exceed national targets for biodiversity net gain.

Crucially, the development will also contribute to local infrastructure through a Community Infrastructure Levy. These contributions are intended to support essential services, including schools and other community facilities, ensuring the new neighbourhood integrates seamlessly with the existing town.

The design philosophy for the new neighbourhood reflects the character of the surrounding area, promising tree-lined streets, green corridors, and homes thoughtfully positioned to overlook open spaces. A strong focus on sustainability is evident in the plans, which incorporate sustainable building practices, robust flood risk mitigation strategies, and noise reduction measures to create a comfortable and environmentally responsible living environment for future residents.

Before a formal planning application is submitted, a public consultation will be held. Details of this consultation will be provided soon, offering local residents and councillors a crucial opportunity to provide feedback. This input will play a vital role in shaping the final proposals, ensuring they align with the priorities and needs of the existing community.