Thousands to attend RAF Cosford Air Show today

Aviation enthusiasts and families alike are eagerly anticipating the return of the RAF Cosford Air Show today, with thousands of people expected at the sold-out event.

The Red Arrows will be displaying at today’s RAF Cosford Air Show

As the only air show directly organised by the Royal Air Force, this annual event promises an exhilarating day of aerial displays, static aircraft, and immersive experiences, all centred around the theme of “Commemorate, Celebrate, Innovate.”

Building on its reputation as a highlight in the West Midlands calendar, the RAF Cosford Air Show is set to welcome over 50,000 visitors, showcasing the prowess of modern military aircraft from the Royal Air Force and its international partners, alongside captivating appearances from iconic vintage aircraft that tell the story of aviation history.

While the full line-up of flying displays is always subject to change, attendees can expect to see a diverse range of aircraft taking to the skies. Confirmed acts often include the awe-inspiring Red Arrows, the powerful RAF Typhoon, and the versatile RAF Chinook in its role demonstration.

The F-35B Lightning is also anticipated to return, after its debut role demonstration in 2024. International participation is a hallmark of Cosford, with acts such as the Polish Air Force F-16 Tiger Demo Team and the Swiss Air Force PC-7 Display Team having recently been confirmed.

Beyond the thrilling aerial acrobatics, the ground attractions at RAF Cosford are just as captivating. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore a vast array of static aircraft, some of which may even offer the chance to sit in the cockpit.

The popular “Victory Village” will commemorate significant historical moments with vintage vehicles and re-enactments. The interactive STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths) hangar aims to inspire the next generation by showcasing exciting careers within the armed forces and defence sector.

Tickets for the RAF Cosford Air Show 2025 have sold out, with no tickets available at the gate today.