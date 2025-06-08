Shropshire name a much-changed squad for T20 Cup trip to Staffordshire

A much-changed squad of 12 has been selected for Shropshire’s NCCA Twenty20 Cup trip to Staffordshire, today.

Shropshire beat Staffordshire, this weekend’s opponents, in the NCCA Trophy at Shifnal earlier this season

Seven of the players in the Shropshire XI for last weekend’s NCCA Trophy quarter-final victory over Northumberland – George Hargrave, Jacques Banton, Andre Bradford, Jack Home, Dan Lloyd, David Laird and Ben Roberts – will not be involved in the double header at Burslem Cricket Club, so that provides opportunities for a number of other players.

There’s a first Shropshire call up for Sahal Malvernkar, a top order batter for Milford Hall, while Chester Boughton Hall seamer George McCormick, a consistent performer for Shropshire Academy in recent seasons, is also in line to make his competitive debut for the county.

Shrewsbury captain Lewis Evans, who was unavailable last weekend, is back in the squad, while Shifnal opener Rahul Kaushal, Shrewsbury batter Seb Scott, Allscott Heath all-rounder Luke Thornton, Worfield seamer Ravan Chahal and Shrewsbury seamer Will Jenkins also return.

“It’s a long summer and there’s a lot of cricket,” said Ed Home, Shropshire’s head of cricket. “The Twenty20 competition this year gives opportunities to other players, so that’s always good.

“Sahal Malvernkar comes highly recommended and will bolster the batting as we are without some of our regular performers this weekend. He’s been in good form for Milford Hall in the South Staffordshire County League.

“George McCormick has earned his call up as he’s kept knocking on the door and now an opportunity has come his way. He plays for Chester Boughton Hall and lives in Whitchurch. He was a stand-out bowler for Shropshire Academy in their game last weekend with figures of 1-20 from 10 overs.

“Ravan Chahal and Will Jenkins both did well on their Shropshire debuts in this competition against Cheshire recently and deservedly get another chance, and it’s the same for Seb Scott who came back into the county side for the first time this season that day.

“Luke Thornton is a multi-dimensional cricketer who is perfectly suited to T20, so it’s good to have him involved again.

“Rahul Kaushal was very unlucky not to play last weekend against Northumberland. He has done very well in the short time he has been playing for us. It’s also nice to welcome Lewis Evans back into the squad for Sunday.”

The two T20 matches at Burslem CC are scheduled to start at 11am and around 2.30pm, with Home expecting a tough test against Staffordshire.

“You would arguably suggest that this is perhaps Staffordshire’s strongest format,” added Home. “They won the whole competition two years ago and made it to finals day again last year, so we’re under no illusions as to the challenge they’re going to present us.”

Shropshire lost their opening two group matches in the T20 Cup to Cheshire at Wem last month, with further double headers in the shorter format to follow at home to Cumbria and away to Northumberland later this month.

Shropshire

Sahal Malvernkar (Milford Hall), Rahul Kaushal (Shifnal), Tom Fell (Wolverhampton), Charlie Home (Shifnal, captain), Seb Scott (Shrewsbury), Joe Stanley (Wolverhampton), Ben Lees (Shifnal), Lewis Evans (Shrewsbury), Luke Thornton (Allscott Heath), Ravan Chahal (Worfield), Will Jenkins (Shrewsbury), George McCormick (Chester Boughton Hall).