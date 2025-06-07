Momentum builds for direct Shropshire-London rail link with Transport for Wales support

The campaign to reinstate a direct rail link between Shropshire and London has gained significant momentum, with Transport for Wales (TfW) officially backing the proposal by Wrexham, Shropshire and Midlands Railway (WSMR).

Julia Buckley MP at Shrewsbury Railway Station

The announcement comes just weeks before the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) is expected to deliver its highly anticipated verdict on the application.

Shrewsbury’s Member of Parliament, Julia Buckley, expressed her delight at the development, which further strengthens the growing coalition advocating for improved cross-border connectivity. In a letter to Dr Buckley, James Price, Chief Executive of Transport for Wales, stated their eagerness “to work with WSMR and other partners, including the ORR and Network Rail, to discuss these issues and improve connectivity in North Wales and its Borders.”

- Advertisement -

Price further highlighted the potential of the WSMR proposal to align with the “ambitious vision for improving public transport across the region” set out in Network North Wales, by providing a direct connection to London from key locations such as Wrexham, Gobowen, and Shrewsbury.

TfW’s commitment to collaboration stands in stark contrast to Network Rail’s official objection to the scheme.

Dr Buckley, who has been a relentless advocate for the reintroduction of the service, underscored the widespread support her campaign has garnered. “I am utterly committed to getting this service up and running,” she affirmed. “I have now personally secured the support of the Prime Minister, the Transport Minister, Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury Town Council, the Shrewsbury Business Improvement District, the Chamber of Commerce, fifteen cross-party MPs along the route, and hundreds of residents who I have written to; and now, Transport for Wales, a government-owned rail operator, has joined the fight. The momentum is undeniable.”

The MP passionately articulated the economic benefits of the proposed link for Shrewsbury. “I am no longer willing to see growth and opportunity denied to our incredible town. It is time to reject anti-growth attitudes and invest in Shrewsbury and its people,” she declared. The MP pledged to “work night and day to ensure this service is delivered” and called upon Network Rail to “step up and show residents that we are capable of delivering a railway fit for the 21st century” if the application is approved.

The application for the new service, submitted by WSMR, is currently under review by the ORR, with a final decision anticipated within the next few weeks. While the backing from the Prime Minister, key government figures, and the increasing strength of the MP’s campaign continue to place Network Rail’s objection under scrutiny, the ORR’s independent operational structure means the ultimate outcome remains uncertain.