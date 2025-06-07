Donnington Wood Infant and Nursery School secures £1.9m for major RAAC removal

Donnington Wood Infant and Nursery School is set to undergo significant repair work after Telford & Wrekin Council secured £1.9 million in funding from the Department for Education.

Donnington Wood Infant and Nursery School. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The vital investment will address the widespread presence of Reinforced Aerated Autoclave Concrete (RAAC) in the school’s roof, ensuring a safe and sustainable learning environment for pupils.

A recent survey revealed that approximately 79 percent of the school’s roof contained RAAC, a material that has raised national concerns due to its potential for structural failure over time. Swift action by Telford & Wrekin Council saw temporary safety measures implemented, allowing the school to remain open without disruption to pupils’ education.

With the funding now secured, work has officially commenced to remove the RAAC and replace it with modern, durable materials. To minimise disruption to the school community, temporary classrooms are being assembled on the school grounds. These will house pupils while the repairs are carried out, ensuring that “children’s learning and development are unaffected,” as stated by Caroline Boddy, Headteacher at Donnington Wood Infant and Nursery School. The temporary classrooms will be removed once the project is complete.

Access to the school from Church Walk will be temporarily closed to staff and pupils during the construction period, as this entrance will be utilised by construction personnel and vehicles.

Beyond the immediate safety concerns, the renovation project presents an opportunity for the Council to enhance the school’s energy efficiency. The remaining roof panels will be recovered and insulated, a move that aligns with the Council’s commitment to reducing the Borough’s carbon footprint and lowering the school’s energy consumption.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment and Skills, expressed her satisfaction with the progress. “We want our schools to provide a safe and nurturing environment to support the learning and development of pupils,” she said. “We’ve taken the issue of RAAC at Donnington Wood Infant and Nursery School very seriously and I’m pleased we were able to put temporary measures in place to safeguard staff and pupils.”

Councillor Reynolds also acknowledged the potential for minor inconvenience to local residents due to construction traffic. “Due to the scale and nature of the work, we do expect there to be some low-level disruption to nearby residents as construction traffic attends the site. I’d ask residents to bear with us while we carry out this essential safety work.”

Headteacher Caroline Boddy reiterated the school’s commitment to maintaining normalcy. “We’ve worked with the Council and contractors to ensure the appropriate measures are in place to keep the school open and safe while the essential repairs are carried out,” she commented. “Our priority over the next few months will be to ensure children’s learning and development are unaffected and we can go about our normal school life.”

Donnington Wood Infant and Nursery School is currently the only school in the Telford & Wrekin Borough where RAAC has been identified. The successful securing of this funding and the ongoing repair work highlight the Council’s proactive approach to ensuring the safety and longevity of its educational infrastructure.