Cleobury Mortimer Post Office set for reopening after year-long closure

After more than a year of closure and persistent campaigning, the Post Office in Cleobury Mortimer is scheduled to reopen its doors to the public towards the end of this month.

Stuart Anderson MPO pictured with Cleobury resident, Ms Ruth Smith, who spearheaded a petition to reopen the Post Office

Stuart Anderson MP has announced his delight at the news, which follows extensive efforts by local residents and his own direct engagement with Post Office executives.

The Post Office branch, located within the Select and Save premises, has been closed since April 2023, causing considerable concern and inconvenience for the Cleobury Mortimer community. Stuart Anderson MP confirmed he has been in contact with the Chief Executive of the Post Office on five separate occasions since last October, urging for an update on the reopening.

- Advertisement -

Reacting to the positive development, Mr Anderson stated, “It is brilliant to see that the Post Office have finally listened to the views and concerns of residents in Cleobury. With the imminent closure of our high street banks and the reduction in other local services, Shropshire, like other rural areas, is facing an uphill battle to hang on to the vital services people need. I am encouraged to see that the Post Office has recognised this challenge, and I will continue to fight to ensure the people of South Shropshire have access to the services we all rely on.”

A significant force behind the reopening effort has been local Cleobury resident, Ms Ruth Smith, who spearheaded a petition gathering hundreds of signatures. Mr Anderson met with Ms Smith at a constituency advice surgery in November, using her petition to vividly demonstrate the strong community sentiment for the Post Office’s return to Post Office executives.

The MP praised Ms Smith’s dedication, remarking, “I want to thank Ruth for all of her remarkable efforts. Her work has been inspirational, and I have no doubt that her campaign played a big part in achieving this great result.”

The Cleobury Mortimer Post Office is slated to resume operations on Friday, June 27. It will be situated in its previous location within Select and Save and will offer the same comprehensive range of services that were available before its initial closure.

The reopening is a welcome relief for residents who have faced difficulties accessing essential postal and financial services in the absence of the local branch.