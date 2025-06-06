Trust launches volunteer driver scheme to support patients home from hospital

A new volunteer driver scheme is helping patients to get home quicker after they are discharged from hospital.

Rod Graham, Volunteer Driver

The pilot scheme has just been launched at the Royal Shrewsbury and Princess Royal hospitals.

Volunteers drive home patients who are unable to get home themselves because they are not eligible for patient transport or could have long waits to be collected by friends or family.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) is running the pilot, which has been funded by NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care Board (ICB), for an initial six months.

It is part of ongoing plans to avoid any potential delays to discharge and reduce waits for patients who need to be admitted to an inpatient bed.

As part of the scheme, the volunteer drivers will also support patients on their return home by ensuring they have their belongings with them, their prescriptions and any other essentials they may need.

The drivers will initially be based in the Discharge Lounges on both hospital sites. There are currently eight volunteer drivers, and the Trust is appealing for more people to join them.

Drivers will undergo a driving assessment and comprehensive induction and can either choose to use their own car and receive fuel expenses or use a vehicle provided by the Trust.

Julia Clarke, Director of Public Participation, said patients had welcomed the new service, which launched recently, with some waiting now less than 30 minutes.

Julia added: “This is a fantastic opportunity to join our team of brilliant volunteers who are doing incredible work across our hospitals to support patients and improve their hospital experience.

“Our volunteer drivers are supporting the timely discharge of patients from our hospitals back to their homes. They will really make a difference to patient care.”

The first patient to use the discharge driver service from Royal Shrewsbury Hospital was 87-year-old Maureen Blaney, who said: “From the start, I was treated royally; great driver, great personality, great conversation – I would be the first to recommend.”

Paula Gardner, Interim Chief Nursing Officer, said: “Our volunteers are an invaluable part of our team at SaTH.

“Through this new scheme, our volunteers will enhance our resilience now and when we go into those colder, winter months helping to support patients waiting in our emergency departments to get the care they need, in the right place.”

Vanessa Whately, Chief Nursing Officer from NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “This pilot scheme is a brilliant example of how we can work together across our health and care system to improve patient flow and, most importantly, patient experience. By supporting timely and safe discharges, our volunteer drivers are not only helping individuals return home more quickly but they are also freeing up much needed hospital beds for those in greater need.

“It’s a small change with a big impact and one we’re proud to support at the ICB.”

If you would like to find out more about volunteering for this service, see sath.nhs.uk/working-with-us/volunteering/.