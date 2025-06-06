Shropshire Council launches “reset” initiative with town and parish councils

Shropshire Council is embarking on a significant “reset” of its relationship with the county’s town and parish councils, initiating a widespread call for evidence to understand how collaboration can be improved.

Councillors Alex Wagner and David Minnery. Photo: Shropshire Council

The move aims to foster stronger partnerships, enhance local service delivery, and rebuild trust between the different tiers of local government.

Over the summer months, all town and parish councils across Shropshire will be invited to share their experiences of working with Shropshire Council, articulate their desires for partnership improvement, and suggest areas where the council can enhance its performance.

The initiative is expected to be spearheaded by Shropshire Council’s Transformation and Improvement Scrutiny Committee. If the committee gives its approval, Chair David Minnery will lead the surveying process throughout June, with the goal of presenting recommendations to the Cabinet later in the year.

A key aspect of this “reset” is the potential for fast-tracking suggestions from town and parish councils. These immediate changes could form part of pilot schemes, demonstrating how quick and straightforward adjustments can lead to tangible improvements in inter-council working.

The survey will also explore opportunities for town and parish councils to take on or share services currently run by Shropshire Council. This aims to improve local services and, where possible, achieve cost efficiencies, ultimately benefiting residents. The findings will help identify changes that may require budget considerations for 2025 or more complex decisions requiring a longer timeframe into the next financial year.

Should the Transformation and Improvement Scrutiny Committee endorse the proposals, responses from town and parish councils would be required by mid-August. A summary of their feedback and any resulting recommendations would then be presented to councillors in September.

Councillor David Minnery emphasised the revitalised role of Overview and Scrutiny at Shropshire Council. “The role of Overview and Scrutiny at Shropshire Council is refocusing on what it should be doing, which is information gathering and evaluating on behalf of Cabinet to enable sound, workable policy change to happen,” he stated. “As Chair, I am delighted to be asked to undertake this important piece of work aimed at supporting the delivery of this major priority for the new council Administration. Subject to agreement from my committee colleagues, I’m looking forward to working with SALC and other partners to help bring this to fruition later in the year.”

Councillor Alex Wagner, Shropshire Council’s deputy leader with responsibility for communities, underscored the new administration’s commitment to this initiative.

“One of the new council’s key commitments in our first 100 days is to start to reset how we work with town and parishes, who like us, work for the good of their communities,” Councillor Wagner said. “We have to rebuild trust. The first step will be to listen, put things right where we can and reset the relationship so we are all working together for the people we represent. This is not about just splitting costs, it’s about getting the best value for our residents by truly working together.”