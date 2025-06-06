Shrewsbury secures Purple Flag for ninth consecutive year

Shrewsbury is celebrating once again after being awarded the prestigious Purple Flag status for the ninth year running – recognising the town’s thriving, welcoming, and safe evening and night-time economy.

Purple Flag status recognises the town’s thriving, welcoming, and safe evening and night-time economy

Often described as the night-time economy’s equivalent of the Blue Flag for beaches, the Purple Flag is a national accreditation awarded by the Association of Town & City Management (ATCM). It reflects a destination’s commitment to creating a diverse, safe, and vibrant experience between the hours of 5pm and 5am.

This year’s assessment praised Shrewsbury’s strong partnership working, dedication to safety and rich cultural offer, all of which contribute to making it one of the UK’s best nights out. The assessors noted “an excellent application,” highlighting the town’s leadership, collaboration, and pride from all those involved in delivering and supporting the evening economy.

“To receive Purple Flag status for the ninth year running is a reflection of how seriously we take safety, inclusivity and the cultural offering in Shrewsbury after dark,” said Stephanie Mansell-Jones, Project Lead for Safer Shrewsbury and Public Realm at Shrewsbury BID and the town’s Purple Flag Coordinator. “We’re incredibly proud to achieve this recognition once again. It’s a credit to the ongoing commitment from our businesses, partners, and volunteers who work tirelessly to ensure everyone can enjoy our town centre safely and confidently.”

“Maintaining Purple Flag status for nine consecutive years is no small feat, and it reflects the tireless work of everyone involved in keeping Shrewsbury safe and welcoming after dark,” said Inspector Ben Tanfield, Shrewsbury Safer Neighbourhood Team, West Mercia Police. “From high-visibility patrols to our partnership with local venues and volunteers, we’re proud to play a role in ensuring residents and visitors alike can enjoy the town’s vibrant night-time scene with confidence.”

Key strengths noted by the assessors included:

· A well-established Street Pastor service offering care, first aid, and respite to vulnerable individuals, with their mobile support unit ‘Donkey 3’ providing a safe haven when needed

· Strong Police and Ranger visibility, with plain-clothes and uniformed officers working alongside the Rangers team

· Innovative and engaging signage and campaigns, such as ‘Original Shrewsbury’ and ‘Shrewsbury Moves’, improving both awareness and access to evening activities

· Diverse late-night offer, including live music, fine dining, independent bars and cafes, and cultural venues like Theatre Severn and Shrewsbury Market Hall

· Ongoing regeneration efforts, including investment through the Big Town Plan and UK Government funding, creating better public spaces and a more welcoming environment

“The Purple Flag award is a testament to the efforts of our town’s individual venues, as well as the work we’ve done collectively,” said Kev Rippard, Co-Landlord at The Salopian Bar and Chair of Shrewsbury Pubwatch. “We’ve worked hard as a town to deliver high standards of safety, great experiences, and strong communication. Purple Flag gives national recognition to that hard work and our collaborative approach.”

Councillor Rob Wilson, Leader of Shrewsbury Town Council and Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for transport and economic growth, stated, “Shrewsbury is a town that cares deeply about its people and its place. The Town Council is proud to fund key services such as CCTV and public realm improvements to support the evening economy. This award reflects the joined-up thinking and shared purpose that defines our partnership work.”

As one of just 90 towns and cities internationally to fly the Purple Flag, Shrewsbury joins destinations across the UK, Ireland, Sweden, New Zealand, Malta and Australia. The award helps drive continued investment, footfall, and pride in town centres – while giving residents and visitors confidence that they are safe and welcome after dark.