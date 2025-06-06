10.5 C
Shropshire
Friday, June 6, 2025
- Advertisement -

2025 Bike4Life Ride Out flag-bearer announced

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity has announced its VIP flag-bearer for this year’s Bike4Life Ride Out. Seven-year-old former patient, Rory Brown, will be waving the flag at this year’s event which starts from Meole Brace Park & Ride in Shrewsbury.

Rory Brown, will be waving the flag at this year’s event which starts from Meole Brace Park & Ride in Shrewsbury
Rory Brown, will be waving the flag at this year’s event which starts from Meole Brace Park & Ride in Shrewsbury

The Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival, sponsored by The Bike Insurer, is taking place on Sunday 20th July. The Ride Out convoy of 3,500 motorbikes will be waved off by Rory, who is from Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire.

The youngster was treated by Midlands Air Ambulance Charity when he had an accident and fell off his motocross bike on 1st September 2024. He fractured his femur and required surgery to insert metal rods. Rory has since had to undergo another procedure to have the rods removed in November.

- Advertisement -

Chris Brooke, critical care paramedic for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, who treated Rory at the time said: “It was great to catch-up with Rory and his family when they visited our Cosford airbase earlier this year and to see how well he has recovered from his injuries. I’m pleased that he will be getting involved in this year’s Bike4Life event.”

Laura Brown, Rory’s mum, added: “We are so grateful and appreciative of the amazing service that was provided by Midlands Air Ambulance Charity. The crew were so considerate and understanding, putting both myself and Rory at ease in a really traumatic situation.

“We are honoured that the charity has kindly offered Rory the opportunity to wave the flag at Bike4Life and can’t wait to see to see Rory’s reaction as 3,500 motorbikes ride past him as he waves them off.”

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and engagement for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Each year, we receive an amazing show of support from the biking community for our Bike4Life event and raise an amazing amount of funds to help patients just like Rory.”

Ed Bevis, commercial and marketing director for The Bike Insurer, added: “We cannot wait to see Rory take up his role as flag-bearer for the day waving off the 3,500 motorbikes we are expecting in attendance.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP