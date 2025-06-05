Stuart Anderson MP has urged the government to tackle retail crime in South Shropshire. Speaking in the House of Commons, Stuart said that “proportionate sentencing” must be handed out to those who launch attacks on local businesses.

Stuart Anderson MP within the House of Commons Chamber

Stuart’s call for action was made as part of the Ministry of Justice Parliamentary Questions in Parliament. As part of his question, Stuart blasted government plans to cut prison time for shoplifters.

Stuart called into question the government’s plans, which were announced on 22nd May 2025. They set out plans for new legislation, which is set to introduce a “presumption against custodial sentences of less than a year”.

Last year, 44,800 people were given such sentences – representing 58% of all sentences that were handed out. This included custodial sentences for more than 11,000 shoplifters across the country.

Now, government plans mean tens of thousands of offenders could be released into the community rather than spend time behind bars in jail. The changes are expected as part of the upcoming Sentencing Bill, which the government has said is due in the “coming months.”

Stuart’s question in Parliament followed the latest publication of official crime statistics on 24th April 2025. It found that retail crime increased by 20% in the twelve months to December 2024.

A recent survey undertaken by the Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) revealed 6.2 million thefts recorded by convenience stores last year alone. At a cost of more than £316 million to retailers, Stuart said these “atrocious attacks” on local businesses were completely unacceptable.

Ministry of Justice (MoJ) data show that the average number of further offences committed by criminals after they have been successfully prosecuted has increased to 4.4. This is the highest figure since records began in 2011.

According to the Centre for Retail Research, shoplifting adds £133 to the cost of an average UK household’s shopping bill each year. This is because businesses seek to recoup the value of stolen goods from increased prices for consumers.

Stuart’s request is the latest stage in his long-term campaign to support communities in South Shropshire. This means understanding the challenges local communities face and campaigning for meaningful change to ensure that they can thrive.

Stuart Anderson MP said: “When Labour gained power last July, they let thousands of criminals onto our streets. Now, we know that retail crime jumped by 20% last year and re-offending rates have gone through the roof. To make matters worse, Ministers are planning to abolish prison sentences for tens of thousands of criminals. This includes shoplifters, whose atrocious attacks on local businesses cost local families £133 a year. Plans to send these criminals into the community rather than behind bars in jail are appalling. Small businesses in South Shropshire rightly demand proper punishment is handed out for these vile offences. So, I have made their strength of feeling known in Parliament.”