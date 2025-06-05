Shropshire volunteer wins national award

A volunteer from Shropshire has received national recognition for his exceptional service to the local community.

Catherine Johnstone (CEO – Royal Voluntary Service), Andy Emery, Dr Dawn Harper

Andy Emery, of Royal Voluntary Service, has been awarded Bronze in the Healthcare Volunteer of the Year award at the Our Health Heroes Awards 2025, organised by Skills for Health.

As a volunteer driver, Andy has completed thousands of journeys over the last 25 years, helping those in need access essential services and maintain their independence. His routes vary to ensure people across Shropshire – including those travelling to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, The Princess Royal Hospital, and the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital – reach their destination safely and comfortably.

- Advertisement -

Andy’s work extends far beyond simply offering a lift. He has helped vulnerable people overcome language barriers and build confidence, including one individual who had been shy and reserved, but gradually opened and improved their communication through interaction with Andy.

In another instance, Andy supported a visually impaired woman who had become socially isolated. By assisting her with travel to community activities, he helped her reconnect with others and regain a sense of independence.

Upon receiving his award Andy said “I’ve always just wanted to help people feel a little less alone and a little more supported. It’s a privilege to be part of their day.”

The Skills for Health Our Health Heroes Awards is sponsored by NHS England, NHS Employers, NHS Shared Business Services and SFJ Awards.