Selattyn CE Primary School joins The Marches Academy Trust

The Marches Academy Trust has welcomed Selattyn CE Primary School into its family of schools.

Sarah Finch, CEO of the Marches Academy Trust and Ross Shepherd, Headteacher of Selattyn CE Primary School

This significant partnership marks a forward-looking step in fostering educational collaboration and expanding opportunities for students across Shropshire.

The integration of Selattyn CE Primary School follows a thorough period of consultation, extensive due diligence, and meticulous planning. This collaboration underscores a mutual commitment to educational excellence, strong community engagement, and a shared vision for enabling every child to reach their full potential.

Sarah Finch, CEO of The Marches Academy Trust, expressed her enthusiasm for the new addition, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Selattyn CE Primary School to the Marches Academy Trust. Selattyn brings with it a proud history, a strong sense of community, and a dedication to nurturing young minds and values that align closely with our own. We look forward to working together to support the school’s continued success.”

This strategic move is set to provide Selattyn CE Primary School with access to the Trust’s comprehensive network of educational expertise, shared resources, and enriched professional development opportunities for its staff. Crucially, the school will retain its distinctive identity and ethos as a Church of England school.

Ross Shepherd, Headteacher of Selattyn CE Primary School, also shared his positive outlook on the new chapter. “Joining the Marches Academy Trust marks an exciting new chapter for our school. We are confident that this partnership will bring fresh opportunities for our children, staff, and wider community. Together, we’ll continue to provide a nurturing and inspiring learning environment for all,” he commented.

The Marches Academy Trust is a progressively expanding network of schools throughout Shropshire, dedicated to delivering high-quality education and cultivating robust, inclusive communities. The integration of Selattyn CE Primary School is poised to further enhance this mission, opening new avenues for collaborative initiatives and educational innovation within the region.