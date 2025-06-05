Oswestry Post Office saved as MP hails community campaign

The Oswestry community is celebrating a significant victory as it has been confirmed that the town’s Post Office on Willow Street will remain open.

Oswestry Post Office located on Willow Street in the town. Image: Google Street View

The Willow Street Post Office had faced an uncertain future amid nationwide plans to close remaining Crown branches. However, a robust campaign led by North Shropshire Liberal Democrat MP Helen Morgan, alongside widespread public support, has secured its survival.

Earlier this year, Helen Morgan spearheaded a petition signed by thousands of local residents, which she subsequently presented to Parliament. She also engaged in persistent discussions with Post Office representatives and Government ministers, advocating strongly for the branch’s retention.

- Advertisement -

The Post Office has now officially confirmed that the existing branch will continue to operate from Willow Street, maintaining the same range of products, services, and hours. The branch will transition to a franchisee operation.

For the remainder of the current financial year, the Post Office will definitely stay at its Willow Street location. Following this period, a decision will be made regarding a long-term base, which could either be the existing site or an alternative nearby location. Crucially, a Post Office will unequivocally remain open in Oswestry town centre.

Any potential relocation to a new site is not anticipated before spring 2026 and would be subject to a six-week public consultation process, ensuring the local community has a further opportunity to voice its opinions.

Helen Morgan has pledged to closely monitor the situation to ensure that no services or operational hours are diminished in Oswestry town centre. She also reaffirmed her commitment to campaigning for expanded services across North Shropshire, specifically highlighting the ongoing effort to secure a Post Office branch in Cabin Lane.

Expressing her satisfaction with the outcome, Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, stated: “It is crucial that Oswestry Post Office is kept open so I am pleased that common sense has prevailed and the community has been listened to.

“Thank you to everyone who signed my petition – I have no doubt that this pressure has helped to keep the Post Office open. I will be doing everything I can to protect the vital services that so many people and businesses rely on across North Shropshire.”

Councillor James Owen, Liberal Democrat Councillor for Oswestry North East, also welcomed the news, acknowledging the relief it will bring to residents.

“I know many residents were really worried about the closure of the Post Office so this announcement will be welcome news for everybody across Oswestry,” said Councillor Owen. “We have a great community here in Oswestry, as has been shown by the support for our campaign, and it’s a community that deserves more services not less.”

Councillor Owen also underscored the continued effort to address the loss of the Cabin Lane Post Office, which is closing along with the Co-op in that area. “That’s why it’s important that a replacement is found for the Cabin Lane Post Office which is disappointingly closing along with the Co-op. I will continue to work with the Post Office to get a branch back in the area.”