New Mayor pledges to support Wellington regeneration

The new Mayor of Wellington has taken office, with a pledge to support the regeneration of the town.

Mayor of Wellington, Cllr Reg Snell

Councillor Reg Snell, a Wellington Town Councillor for Arleston since 2023 and a resident of the town for almost 50 years, plans to be active in helping to promote the town for the better over the coming 12 months.

“It is an honour and a privilege for me to take on the role of Mayor and I am keen to support the regeneration of Wellington and the improvements in the town centre during my time in office,” he said.

“Wellington is a vibrant town – a welcoming place to shop, visit, relax and work – and as part of my year in office I plan to visit all the local schools and young people’s organisation to encourage and foster civic pride in our town as they are our future.”

“There are many events planned throughout the year, such as the Saturdays in the Square, Wellington in Bloom, Bowring Park fun days, Midsummer Fayre, Charter Day and the Christmas light switch on and I look forward to meeting as many residents as possible at these.

“I also hope to meet many more of the people and organisations who help to make Wellington a better place and give recognition to all who voluntarily work for the town and its community.”

Continuing his support of the young, his two chosen charities this year will be The YMCA, who provide housing and support for young people, and Payprus, the charity for prevention of suicide in young people.

Councillor Snell will be assisted during his year in office by his wife Val as Mayoress and Deputy Mayor Councillor Jim McGinn.