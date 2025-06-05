Motorcyclist seriously injured in multi-vehicle collision on A442 in Telford

A motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in a multi-vehicle collision on the A442 in Telford yesterday afternoon.

The incident, which involved two cars and a motorbike, occurred shortly before 5 pm on the northbound carriageway, near the Telford Railway Station bridge.

Emergency services, including two ambulances, a paramedic officer, and two Midlands Air Ambulances from Cosford, were dispatched to the scene.

- Advertisement -

“The motorcyclist, a man, was treated for serious injuries before being airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital,” a West Midlands Ambulance spokesperson said.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended to make the motorcycle and a vehicle electrically safe.



