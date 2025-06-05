Man jailed for nine years for Shrewsbury Town Centre rape

A man has today been sentenced to nine years in prison for the rape and sexual assault of a woman in Shrewsbury town centre last year.

John Harvey, 25, of Clive Barracks in Tern Hill, Market Drayton, received the sentence at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court for two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. He was also given a three-year extended license upon his release and will be added to the sex offenders register for life.

Harvey was found guilty by a jury in February following a nine-day trial. The court heard details of the horrific incident, which occurred in the early hours of July 6, 2024. Harvey approached a woman in her twenties, a complete stranger, in the Mardol area of the town centre. He then sexually assaulted her and raped her twice before fleeing the scene.

The victim immediately contacted the police. Officers swiftly located Harvey hiding in the men’s toilets at Shrewsbury Railway Station, and he was charged the following day.

During his initial police interview, Harvey admitted to carrying out the attack. However, he later changed his plea to not guilty at court, forcing his victim and her family to endure a full Crown Court trial.

Detective Constable Sam Jones, from Shropshire’s Reactive CID, expressed satisfaction with the sentence. “I am extremely pleased with the sentence that has been given to Harvey by the judge today, as he is a danger to the wider public, in particular women,” DC Jones stated.

He continued, “In July last year Harvey committed a purely evil crime, and despite admitting to the offences during a police interview when he was arrested, he then changed his story at court, subjecting his victim and her loved ones to sit through a trial and relive that awful night.”

DC Jones also commended the victim’s courage. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the victim for her bravery and resilience throughout the entire investigation and trial. I hope this sends a strong message that West Mercia Police will do everything in our power to get justice for victims of sexual violence by putting perpetrators before the courts.”