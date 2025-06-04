Work set to kick off on new sports facilities in Newdale

Work to deliver much needed new leisure facilities for Newdale is set to kick off this month.

Plans submitted by Telford & Wrekin Council to create new playing pitches and a pavilion just off Waterloo Road have been approved which include a new 3G synthetic pitch suitable for a range of sports and a 9-a-side grass pitch.

The new pitches will provide over 80 new hours of playing time for local clubs, of which 46% has been allocated to the development of women and girls football and five local football clubs are able to access the new facilities.

- Advertisement -

A single-storey sports pavilion building with a kitchen, toilets and changing facilities is also being created as part of the new development and work also includes landscaping, access improvements and parking facilities, with provision for disabled parking, coaching parking, cycle storage and electric vehicle charging.

The new pitches will be based on Sport England and Football Foundation design standards so will provide local facilities for all ages and levels of players.

Outline planning permission for sports facilities was originally granted in 2014, and the need for a 3G pitch in the local area was highlighted in the Telford & Wrekin Council’s Playing Pitch Strategy.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s highways team will build an access road and car park before the Football Foundation start the main works to build the grass, 3G pitches and pavilion.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council Leader, said: “We’re delighted that following planning approval work can now start on creating these first-class sports facilities which are much needed at Newdale.

“This is important for the local area as it will be a space that will benefit the local community and the new facilities are all based on Sport England and Football Foundation requirements which will offer high standard facilities catering for all ages and abilities.

“These are exciting times for Newdale and all part of our commitment to make Telford and Wrekin a great place to live, work, learn and socialise and create a better borough.”