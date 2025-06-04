Oswestry’s Community Cinema seeks public support for reopening

A beloved cultural hub in Oswestry, the former KinoKulture cinema on Arthur Street, is on the cusp of a vibrant revival, with local organisation Maona Arts leading the charge. The group is appealing for community support to secure vital funding and bring the independent cinema back to life, envisioning it as a central point for arts, culture, leisure, and entertainment in the town.

The former KinoKulture cinema on Arthur Street in Oswestry

Maona Arts aims to transform the venue into a truly community-rooted cinema, fostering connections and addressing social isolation. Beyond a regular programme of film screenings, the revamped space will host a diverse range of activities, including mother and baby clubs, poetry readings, and various community events.

To achieve this ambitious goal, Maona Arts is actively fundraising through Crowdfund Shropshire, a civic crowdfunding platform powered by Shropshire Council in partnership with Spacehive and other local organisations. The unique aspect of this platform is its ability to match public sector pledges with grassroots community fundraising.

Shropshire Council and its partners have already demonstrated their commitment to the project, pledging a substantial £10,000 – the maximum grant available through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which underpins Crowdfund Shropshire. However, to unlock this significant public funding, Maona Arts must rally the community to raise an additional £44,000.

Momentum is building, with over 100 backers already contributing more than £28,000 to the “Revive Oswestry’s ONLY community cinema” campaign on the Crowdfund website. The platform offers a secure and straightforward way for individuals to contribute to the scheme.

Councillor Alex Wagner, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Communities, urged the public to get behind the initiative. “Crowdfund Shropshire offers a simple process and platform for communities to share their ideas and projects,” he stated. “Crowdfunding isn’t always easy for volunteers, and we urge the community to get behind this and other projects. Donations can start at a few pounds – a lot of people giving a small amount will help the project achieve its vision and achieve lasting environmental benefits.”

Councillor Duncan Kerr, whose Oswestry South division encompasses the cinema site, also voiced his strong support. “I really value the work Maona Arts is doing to re-open the cinema, which has been a fantastic asset for Oswestry,” he said. “Having this again in the town would be a real boost for Oswestry. Any support from individuals or business will be valued, whether through small financial donations, volunteering, or in-kind support.”

The project aligns with the broader objectives of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), which is designed to empower communities and stimulate economic growth and opportunities across the UK. With community spirit and financial contributions, Oswestry’s cinema looks set to once again light up the town with a diverse array of cultural experiences.



For more information and to pledge, see spacehive.com/oswestrycommunitycinema.