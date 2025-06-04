New bistro opens at The Quad, Telford

A brand new bistro is opening in the heart of Station Quarter, bringing an exciting hospitality experience to Telford Town Centre.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for the Economy, centre, with Tim Luft, right, and Nigel Birch from Ironmasters Catering. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The Ironmasters Bistro, Telford’s newest cafe bar, will officially open its doors at The Quad today, 5 June.

A distinctive new addition to the region’s hospitality scene, the Bistro will offer a refined and relaxed atmosphere with a strong emphasis on local partnerships and community experience.

In a unique collaboration with internationally renowned brand Bodum, Ironmasters Bistro will serve locally roasted, artisan coffee, carefully curated to deliver exceptional flavour and sustainability.

Complementing its coffee offering, the Bistro will showcase a tempting selection of cakes and savoury treats sourced from local suppliers, bringing the best of Shropshire’s independent food producers into the spotlight.

The stylish interior is paired with an inviting outdoor terrace, offering al fresco seating and an ideal space for networking or unwinding.

With complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, modern design, and a prime location within one of Telford’s most dynamic commercial and cultural hubs, the Ironmasters Bistro is set to become a go-to destination for professionals, creatives, and residents alike.

Nigel Birch, Manager of Ironmasters Catering, said: “We’re proud to open a space that not only serves excellent food and drink, but also supports local producers and offers a venue for people to connect, work and relax.

“Whether you’re visiting for a morning coffee, a business lunch, or an evening event, Ironmasters Bistro is a place where quality and community meet.”

The Quad opened in September 2024 and is a state-of-the art digital skills and enterprise hub and will form part of a wider academic campus in the heart of Telford.

This development is a unique collaboration between the Council, Harper Adams University, Telford College and other partners which aims to retain local talent, to be the catalyst for creating careers in applied sciences and the digital sector and is expected to host more than 300 students a year.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for the Economy, said: “All of our investment projects across the borough aim to make Telford a great place to live, learn, work and socialise.

“The new Ironmasters Bistro at The Quad is a fantastic addition to the Station Quarter development and brings something completely new to this area of the town centre which continues to gather pace.

“It’s in a prime location for students and businesses who are based at The Quad to network and socialise but is also adjacent to the new apartments and town centre homes which are rapidly taking shape so this will be the perfect spot for residents to socialise near to where they live.”

The opening of the cafe coincides with a Harper Adams University open day at The Quad to promote a range of courses offered by the university.