Friends group secures funds to restore key Telford Town Park bridge

A broken bridge in the award winning Telford Town Park is to be replaced after a voluntary group secured Lottery funding and more.

Crannog bridge in Telford Town Park

The Friends of Telford Town Park (FOTTP) have been granted £10,400 towards the £14,800 project to replace the Crannog pedestrian bridge.

They also received £1,000 from Telford & Wrekin Council’s grassroots grants and the rest of the shortfall has been made up by Telford & Wrekin Council itself.

The work will mean visitors can access part of the park which has been unreachable for many months.

Adrian Smith, chair of the FOTTP, said: “We are delighted to have secured this Lottery funding to replace the Crannog bridge, it has fallen into disrepair so needs urgent attention.

“The footbridge has been fenced off for some time as it is simply impassable and replacing it is something the Friends have wanted to do, but did not have the funds and needed to employ professional services to complete.

“We had all our fingers crossed that our Lottery application would be successful and having the confirmation that it was is simply wonderful – we are also very grateful to Telford & Wrekin Council for their contributions as well and we can’t wait to get the work done and transform the area.

“This is part of a wider major project by the Friends to renovate the whole of the Crannog and Grange Pool area, which is ongoing.

“It’s situated at the southern end of the Town Park, well away from the busy town centre end, and to some extent hidden gems of the Town Park.”

Crannog is a Celtic word meaning ‘man-made island’ and this crannog was established in the 1990s to support the study of wildlife around Grange Pool.

The Friends helped to fund the original bridge and are putting money towards this replacement too.

Concrete plinths will be created to lay the seven metre wide replacement pedestrian bridge on, which will be delivered already assembled, and it will be made from steel and recycled plastic grooved surface decking with handrails and welded post brackets.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning & Sustainability at Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “We are delighted that the Friends of Telford Town Park have secured additional funding to ensure that the work can go ahead.



“Telford Town Park is the largest green space in the Borough and attracts so many different people here from families, to walkers, fishing groups, nature spotters and history lovers.



“Ensuring access to all areas of the Park is important to us and individual projects to make this happen helps provide a space for all. Working with the Friends of Telford Town Park to complete the bridge repairs supports our accessible aims for the Park.

“We look forward to seeing the work completed and to sharing updates on our social channel.”

The wider project to repair and improve the facilities in the area has been ongoing for many months and also includes repairing the Onion seating area, painting all benches and tables, clearing all pathways around the pool, creating a bird feeding and hide area on the Crannog, enhance the car parking area, make and install butterfly feeding stations and bird boxes around the area, planting new bushes to help to support the banks, enhancing the hedgeway along the path by planting more hedgerow trees and making and installing benches and tables around the pool and Crannog area for all to enjoy.

The Friends have had support from local businesses Simmonds Transport, Fujitsu and Lyreco to continue the work.

There are 25 members of FOTTP and gardening sessions are held each week on a Wednesday morning and once a month on a Saturday morning as well.