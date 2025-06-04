Emergency services attend multi-vehicle collision on A442 in Telford

Emergency services, including the Midlands Air Ambulance, responded to a collision on the A442 Eastern Primary in Telford on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident, reported just before 5 pm, involved four vehicles and a motorcycle, occurring on the northbound carriageway near Telford Central railway station.

Police, ambulance crews, and fire services swiftly arrived at the scene with the air ambulance also attending.

- Advertisement -

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service Fire Control said they received the initial call at 5pm. A single fire appliance from Telford Central was mobilised to the site. Upon arrival, fire service personnel worked to make one motorcycle and one other vehicle electrically safe.

Further details regarding injuries have not yet been released.

Motorists experienced significant delays in the area as emergency crews worked to clear the scene.