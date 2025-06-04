Age UK Breakfast Clubs combat loneliness in Shropshire men

For gentlemen aged 50 and over in Shropshire, the first Monday and fourth Tuesday of each month are becoming much more than just another day. Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin’s Men’s Breakfast Clubs are quickly establishing themselves as vital social hubs, offering a discounted cooked breakfast alongside invaluable opportunities for connection and conversation.

Age UK Men’s Breakfast Clubs take place in Shrewsbury and Telford

These clubs, held in Shrewsbury and Telford, are demonstrating the profound positive impact of bringing older men together. In a society where social opportunities for younger men abound and women often have a broader range of social groups, there’s a recognized shortage of safe and comfortable spaces for older men to share their life experiences.

“We know that social opportunities like these can make a real difference to the wellbeing of older men,” explains Claire Fishlock, who helps organise both clubs for the local independent charity. “Research shows that older men tend to have fewer friends than women and are less inclined to ask for help if something is worrying them. We find that sharing breakfast creates a bond and is a great way to get men talking.”

The informal setting of the breakfast clubs encourages open discussion on a wide range of topics, including sensitive subjects like bereavement, medical ailments, loneliness, and the often-challenging transition from work into retirement. Here, men can share their experiences without fear of judgment, fostering a crucial sense of belonging.

The Telford Men’s Breakfast Club, held at The Toby Carvery on Shawbirch Cross Roads on the fourth Tuesday of every month, is a thriving success, regularly attracting 40 or more attendees. Meanwhile, the Shrewsbury Men’s Breakfast Club, which meets at The Red Lion on Battlefield Road on the first Monday of each month, is eager to welcome new members as it continues to grow since its establishment earlier this year.

Both clubs run from 10:00 AM to noon, with breakfast followed by light-hearted conversation and a general knowledge quiz. Age UK is also actively engaging with attendees to gauge interest in future guest speakers and desired topics.

Claire encourages all men over 50 to come along. “Our regulars are a very friendly and welcoming bunch,” she affirms. “If you don’t know anyone at Breakfast Club, don’t worry, you soon will!” For those attending alone, it’s recommended to let Claire know in advance so she and her volunteers can offer a warm welcome and facilitate introductions.

For further information on the Men’s Breakfast Clubs, interested individuals can contact Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin by calling 01743 233 123 or emailing enquiries@ageukstw.org.uk.