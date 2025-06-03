Shifnal welcomes new Mayor

A new mayor has been welcomed to the town of Shifnal and has laid out his priorities and plans for the coming year.

Councillor Paul Williamson, who has served on the Town Council for six years, has been elected to the post, succeeding Councillor Ellen Moore

Councillor Paul Williamson, who has served on the Town Council for six years, has been elected to the post, succeeding Councillor Ellen Moore.

“I take on this responsibility with pride and a strong sense of purpose,” Councillor Williamson commented.

- Advertisement -

“The year ahead will bring its challenges, but also many opportunities. Among my key priorities is the commencement of the design and installation works for new play equipment across our three beautiful parks – spaces that are central to the lives of our families and children.

“I am also committed to entering in to an agreement with Shropshire Council to enable the Town Council to take over the upkeep and maintenance of the new public realm area in the town centre.

“This will include regular cleaning, plant care, and urgent responses to any graffiti or vandalism, to ensure the area remains a source of pride for us all.

“Equally important to me is building stronger connections between the council and our community. I want to work closely with local residents and community groups to foster a renewed spirit of cohesion and shared purpose, something that I believe is essential for the long-term wellbeing of our town.

“These are just a few of the goals I hope to achieve and I look forward to working with my fellow councillors – each as dedicated as I am – to serve our community with commitment and hard work,” he said.