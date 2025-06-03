A talented student from a Newport school is making her footballing dreams come true. Miley Wheeler, who is in Year 10 at Burton Borough School, has officially signed a new contract for the West Bromwich Albion under 16s team.

Newport Teen Kicks Off Professional Football Dream with West Brom Contract

She originally signed for the club for the 2024/25 season and trains three times a week, with the ultimate dream of turning professional and pursuing a successful football career.

“I’m so pleased to have signed my new contract and I’m looking forward to developing my skills still further and learning from the very best at the club about how to prepare for a future in football,” said Miley.

- Advertisement -

“It’s an extremely competitive world, but I’m determined to do well, and I’m totally dedicated to the sport with high hopes for a long and exciting career.”

Miley, who is a central defender, has already played more than 20 games in West Bromwich Albion colours, and will be taking part in the prestigious Gothia Cup international youth football tournament in Sweden in July.

Burton Borough’s head of year 10 Ginny Wright said: “We’re all so proud of Miley’s achievements both on and off the pitch. She’s settled in brilliantly since joining Burton Borough a year ago, and continues to impress us with her drive, positivity and dedication.”

Burton Borough principal Caroline Bedford added: “Miley is a shining example of what hard work, passion and resilience can achieve. She represents the very best of Burton Borough, and we are delighted to support her as she continues to thrive.”

Burton Borough School is part of the Learning Community Trust which runs more than a dozen sites across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, including Hadley Learning Community, Charlton, Ercall Wood and New Road Academy secondary schools