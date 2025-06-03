New ‘YouTHrive Shropshire’ programme launches to empower local youth

A bold new initiative is being launched to transform the lives of young people aged between 16-30 across the county.

YouTHrive Shropshire, a programme developed by Shropshire Youth Support Trust, is set to deliver a unique combination of business start-up support, employability coaching, mental health resources, training workshops, and mentoring – all in one comprehensive package.

Designed in response to the growing needs of young people in Shropshire, YouTHrive Shropshire provides a lifeline for those navigating unemployment, mental health challenges, or barriers to education and enterprise. The programme empowers participants to unlock their potential, gain independence, and build brighter futures.

“YouTHrive Shropshire is a bold and transformative step forward – bringing together business start-up guidance, personal development, and mental health support into one powerful programme. It’s all about giving young people the tools, confidence, and opportunities they need to truly thrive,” said Darren Duffy, Head of Charity at Shropshire Youth Support Trust.

But to make this vision a reality, the organisation is urgently calling on the community for support.

“The need is real, and the time is now. We are seeking urgent funding to launch and sustain this vital programme. Every donation, partnership, or act of support will help us reach more young people, faster and more effectively,” Darren Duffy added.

Whether you’re a business, individual, or community group, there are many ways to get involved-through donations, sponsorship, volunteering, or mentorship.

For more information or to offer your support, email hello@systbusiness.co.uk or visit systbusiness.co.uk.