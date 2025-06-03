13.6 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
- Advertisement -

New ‘YouTHrive Shropshire’ programme launches to empower local youth

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A bold new initiative is being launched to transform the lives of young people aged between 16-30 across the county.

YouTHrive Shropshire, a programme developed by Shropshire Youth Support Trust, is set to deliver a unique combination of business start-up support, employability coaching, mental health resources, training workshops, and mentoring – all in one comprehensive package.

Designed in response to the growing needs of young people in Shropshire, YouTHrive Shropshire provides a lifeline for those navigating unemployment, mental health challenges, or barriers to education and enterprise. The programme empowers participants to unlock their potential, gain independence, and build brighter futures.

- Advertisement -

“YouTHrive Shropshire is a bold and transformative step forward – bringing together business start-up guidance, personal development, and mental health support into one powerful programme. It’s all about giving young people the tools, confidence, and opportunities they need to truly thrive,” said Darren Duffy, Head of Charity at Shropshire Youth Support Trust.

But to make this vision a reality, the organisation is urgently calling on the community for support.

“The need is real, and the time is now. We are seeking urgent funding to launch and sustain this vital programme. Every donation, partnership, or act of support will help us reach more young people, faster and more effectively,” Darren Duffy added.

Whether you’re a business, individual, or community group, there are many ways to get involved-through donations, sponsorship, volunteering, or mentorship.

For more information or to offer your support, email hello@systbusiness.co.uk or visit systbusiness.co.uk.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP