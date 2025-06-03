New NHS contract bringing eye care closer to communities across Shropshire

Launching on 1 July, the new Optometry First services, commissioned by NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, will mean people across the county can access more eye care closer to home.

The contract, awarded to Primary Eyecare Services, a not-for-profit primary care optometry organisation, follows a tender process undertaken earlier this year.

It will deliver extended eye care services through networks of optometry practices across the county.

Claire Roberts, Optometry Adviser for the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care System, said: “This is an exciting new development in our eye care offer for the population of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

“It will mean that people can access services more conveniently and closer to home, reducing the time and expense currently spent on travelling to appointments, whilst at the same time investing in our community services and easing some of the pressure on our busy hospitals.”

Dharmesh Patel, Chief Executive for Primary Eyecare Services, said: “We’re delighted that we have been awarded the contract to deliver the Optometry First Services for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

“This award reflects our proven commitment to delivering high-quality, accessible, and patient-centred NHS eye care in local communities across 30 Integrated Care Systems in England.”

The new model of care will roll out from 1 July as part of a phased launch, and will include:

– Community Minor and Urgent Eyecare Service (CUES)

– Enhanced cataract referral and post-operative assessment

– Integrated Children’s Eye Care Service and post-vision screening support

– Medical retina referral filtering and monitoring

– Glaucoma enhanced case finding, repeat readings and monitoring

Primary Eyecare Services currently provide services in the bordering areas of Cheshire and Merseyside, Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent and Herefordshire and Worcestershire, and work closely with Shropshire Local Optical Committee (LOC).