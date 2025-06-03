New bus routes make college more accessible than ever

Telford College is laying on extra bus routes from September to make its campuses more accessible than ever.

Telford College students in Much Wenlock, where new pick-up points are being introduced from September as part of an improved public transport service

A brand-new service for south Telford will be introduced, incorporating Priorslee and Shifnal, and there will also be pick-up and drop-offs in Much Wenlock for the first time.

Travel time between Newport and the college campuses is also being significantly shortened.

All of the buses will be calling at both the Wellington campus, and the college’s digital and maths skills hub at the Station Quarter in Telford town centre.

The new south Telford service will have pick-up points in Sutton Hill, Madeley, Woodside and Brookside.

Much Wenlock will be included in the service which begins in Worfield, and also stops in both high town and low town, Bridgnorth.

Two other services will be running, covering Broseley, Ironbridge, Dawley, Horsehay, Newport, Wrockwardine Wood, Donnington and Trench.

Caroline Bastow, Telford College’s vice principal for support and performance, said: “We are working closely with a number of transport operators to make travel to and from college as easy as possible.

“These latest changes will significantly reduce travel times from the Newport area, greatly improve access to the college from parts of south Telford, and also include new pick-ups in places such as Much Wenlock.

“By providing dedicated buses which are reserved purely for Telford College students and staff, we hope it will improve accessibility for students from key areas.”

She added: “We may be able to help anyone who is struggling to cover the cost of coming to college.

“Funds are available to assist financially disadvantaged learners through one of two Government-backed schemes – our student support team can explain this in more detail.”