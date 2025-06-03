Learn Telford to host Access to Higher Education event

Telford & Wrekin Council is hosting another Access to Higher Education information event next month to help people decide whether the university journey is right for them.

Previous Access to HE achievers.

The free event on Friday 20 June (12 noon-2pm) at Bishton Court on Ironmasters Way in Telford Town Centre will highlight Learn Telford’s Access to Higher Education programmes – hosted by staff, current students and the Council’s Learn Telford team.

Anyone interested in progressing to Higher Education can find out how Access courses provide the perfect route to universities up and down the UK and how HE qualifications can also help them to secure a future career.

Access to HE Diplomas enable adults without traditional level 3 qualifications to progress to university and are a stepping stone to studying a degree. Anyone interested needs to hold a Level 2 or GCSE 4-9/A-C qualification in English.

This one off information session is designed for anyone interested in pursuing an Access course and ultimately a place at university as well as an opportunity to find out how a year-long diploma translates into UCAS points.

Learn Telford currently offers three Access to HE courses in Psychology, Health Science Professions and Education and the event is an opportunity to find out more about what these pathways can lead to and the student finance options available.

Places must be booked in advance. To register, click here, or call 01952 382888 or email: support@learntelford.ac.uk

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Early Years, Children and Young People and Education, Employment & Skills, said:

“Our Access to Higher Education programmes are a fantastic part of the Learn Telford package and a great stepping stone to university.

“This information session will help people to find out all they need to know about the Access programmes as they consider their next steps and make a decision about whether university is right for them.

“Access programmes improve people’s skills, raise aspirations and are a springboard to a very successful career.

“We’d encourage anyone who is interested to register and attend the session where they will be able to gain valuable information, ask questions and decide whether they want to sign up for an Access programme with university as the end goal.”