Council Leader set to meet roads minister over relief road future

The future of Shrewsbury’s controversial North West Relief Road hangs in the balance as Shropshire Council Leader Heather Kidd prepares for urgent talks with Transport Minister Lilian Greenwood MP.

Heather Kidd, Leader of Shropshire Council

The meeting, secured swiftly after Councillor Kidd’s group took control of the council last month, aims to find an “off-ramp” for the proposed £215 million scheme.

Councillor Kidd is seeking either additional government funding or permission to repurpose existing Department for Transport (DfT) funding to offset the £38 million already spent on the project by the previous administration. This follows a significant shift in council priorities, with the new leadership citing severe budgetary constraints.

“It is good news for our county that the Minister has agreed to meet so quickly,” Councillor Kidd stated. “The scheme’s total cost is now £215 million, of which around £155 million will have to come from Shropshire Council and the people of Shropshire.”

The financial implications are a major concern for the new council. Councillor Kidd highlighted the unsustainable burden of the scheme’s current funding model. “Whatever the pros and cons of the road, given our very difficult budget position, we simply could not afford almost £6 million a year extra to meet the cost of borrowing and repayments to fund the scheme,” she explained.

Furthermore, the council is keen to avoid liability for the £38 million already invested. “Equally, the council cannot afford to become liable for the £38 million already spent by the previous Administration over the last six years,” Councillor Kidd emphasised. “However with the Minister’s backing, DfT money could be used for this.”

The North West Relief Road scheme has a complex history. Shropshire Council’s planning committee resolved to grant planning permission on October 31, 2023, subject to 62 conditions and the agreement of Section 106 obligations. These conditions were approved in draft on February 15, 2024, and work to finalise the Section 106 agreements is ongoing to allow for full planning permission. A draft Full Business Case has also been prepared, awaiting council approval.

The upcoming meeting with Minister Greenwood is expected to be a pivotal moment for the relief road. Councillor Kidd’s objective is clear: “We need a resolution so that any final decision on the road’s future can be made by the council that doesn’t make our very difficult financial position even worse.”

The exact date for the meeting is still being planned.