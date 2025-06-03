12.6 C
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Appeal for witnesses after serious collision in Albrighton

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

West Mercia Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision in Albrighton yesterday, Monday, June 2nd, which left a motorcyclist with serious injuries.

The incident occurred around 5.10 pm on Rushey Lane, involving a Mini and a motorbike. The motorcyclist, a man in his 60s, sustained serious injuries and was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

A 59-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the collision. She was apprehended on suspicion of drink driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision. She currently remains in police custody.

Investigating officers are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision itself, or who may have seen either of the vehicles involved in the minutes leading up to the incident.

Police say dashcam footage from the area at the time would also be of significant assistance to the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact PC Sarjant directly by emailing john.sarjant1@westmercia.police.uk. Please quote reference number 00349_i of 2 June when providing information.

