AFC Telford United Foundation expands pan-disability academy with new under-12s programme

The AFC Telford United Foundation is celebrating a significant milestone in its commitment to inclusive football, marking seven months of successful expansion for its highly-regarded pan-disability academy. Building on its initial success, the Foundation is now excited to announce the launch of a dedicated new programme specifically for Under-12s players.

The academy launched with just eight players in October last year, but over 40 players now regularly attend sessions at the SEAH Stadium in Wellington

Since its launch in October 2024, the pan-disability academy has provided a welcoming and supportive environment for players of all ages and abilities to engage with the sport they love. The programme, which meets every Sunday morning at the AFC Telford United Goalzone pitches in Wellington, aims to develop both footballing skills and social confidence in a non-judgmental setting.

Head Coach Stuart Fletcher expressed his delight at the academy’s growth: “I am thrilled with the progress we’ve made in the first seven months. The enthusiasm and dedication of the players have been incredible. The expansion to include a specific Under-12s programme is a natural next step and will allow us to nurture younger talent and introduce even more children to the joys of football.”

- Advertisement -

Ian Preece, Head of AFC Telford Foundation, reiterated the Foundation’s core mission. “Our goal has always been to offer opportunities for everyone to enjoy keeping fit and make lifelong friends through football, regardless of their ability. The success of the pan-disability academy so far demonstrates the vital need for such inclusive initiatives within our community. The new Under-12s programme is a testament to our commitment to providing pathways for players from a young age right through to senior level.”

The pan-disability academy welcomes players with a wide range of disabilities, including invisible disabilities such as Asperger’s or autism. Sessions are designed to be informal and fun, focusing on participation, skill development, and fostering a strong sense of camaraderie. The Foundation also has established links with other major clubs in the region, with plans for competitive games in the coming months as more teams are formed across various age groups.

The introduction of the Under-12s programme signifies a strong future for pan-disability football in Telford, offering a structured yet enjoyable environment for young players to embark on their footballing journey. For more information on how to join the AFC Telford United Foundation’s pan-disability academy, interested individuals can contact the Foundation directly.

Sessions run every Friday evening at AFC Telford United’s Goal Zone pitches, next to the SEAH Stadium in Wellington.

Under-12s and Under-16s sessions run from 5pm to 6pm, while the Over-18s session runs from 7pm to 8pm.

Plans are now in place to organise games against other pan-disability clubs in the region, including Shrewsbury Town, Wrexham and West Bromwich Albion.

Stuart added: “The key for our programme is that every single players arrives with a smile on their face and leaves with a smile on their face.

“If they do that, then we will have done our job. Football provides so many avenues for players to enjoy the game and form positive relationships.

“I am personally very proud to be part of AFC Telford United Foundation and AFC Telford United, and so are the players. They are part of the club.

“We even had the chance to hold a session on the pitch at the SEAH Stadium which was a fantastic experience for the players. They will never forget that!

“We’re excited to have new AFC Telford United kit on order and are in the process of organising games against other pan-disability clubs.”

“I can’t thank Ian Preece at AFC Telford United Foundation enough for helping me create a safe and welcoming space for pan-disability football.”

Players who want to attend sessions can simply turn up, or email foundation@afctu.co.uk for more information.

The cost is £4 per session, although the first session is free.