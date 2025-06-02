Shropshire’s cricketers progress to semi-finals of NCCA Trophy with victory over Northumberland

Shropshire booked a place in the semi-finals of the NCCA Trophy after maintaining their fine form in the 50-over competition by beating Northumberland by 23 runs.

Shifnal Cricket Club hosted Shropshire’s NCCA Trophy quarter-final victory over Northumberland and will also be the venue for the semi-final against Suffolk later this month

After winning all four of their group games to qualify for the knockout stages in style, Shropshire kept the winning run going at Shifnal.

Half centuries from George Hargrave and Joe Stanley lifted Shropshire’s total to 252-9.

John Oswell then hit an excellent century for Northumberland as the visitors were dismissed for 229 in the final over of their chase, with Jacques Banton claiming four wickets.

Shropshire will again have home advantage in the semi-finals when they will return to Shifnal to face Suffolk on Sunday, June 22, with the other last four clash between Berkshire and Dorset.

“It’s really good getting through to the semis,” said Shropshire all-rounder Joe Stanley. “The last couple of years we’ve kind of struggled in the 50-overs, not getting out of the group stages.

“It was a bit of a nervy game in the end, but we got over the line in the end, so, yes, good.”

Stanley is not looking too far ahead – insisting it’s “one game at a time” – as he added: “We’ll have a look at the semi-final, we’ve got Suffolk, so we’ll just try and win that one again and just keep doing what we’re doing. We don’t need to change anything.”

Shropshire captain Charlie Home elected to bat after winning the toss and his side started well as they moved to 106-1.

They then lost opener Hargrave, who struck 57 from 56 balls, including a six and seven fours, and Tom Fell, who made 35, in consecutive overs.

Shropshire slipped to 126-5 and, after Jack Home, allowed to play for his home county by Worcestershire, hit 34, Stanley and Ben Lees combined for an important partnership of 65 for the eighth wicket, the highest of the innings, to take the score from 174-7 to 239-8.

Stanley made 55 from 70 balls, with four fours, and wicketkeeper Lees added 22.

Shropshire closed their 50 overs on 252-9, with Joseph Stuart (3-45) and Jonny Bushnell (2-44) among the wickets for Northumberland.

Stanley was hopeful that Shropshire’s total would be enough, adding: “With our spinners and our bowlers, we back ourselves to defend, especially playing at Shifnal a few times this year, we’ve done it well.”

Northumberland, in reply, were soon reduced to 66-4 with spinner Banton taking three quick wickets, including opener Harry Crawshaw for 31.

The visitors found themselves in trouble at 107-7, but Oswell then cut loose to compile a fine century, eventually departing for 107 when he was bowled by seamer Ben Roberts in the 48th over to leave Northumberland 211-9.

Oswell faced 93 balls, hitting six sixes and eight fours, as he played a starring role for the north east side.

Roberts (2-44) then wrapped up the match by taking the final wicket, helped by an excellent catch from Dan Lloyd, as Northumberland were bowled out for for 229 with five balls remaining.

Banton ended with impressive figures of 4-28 from 10 overs while Wellington’s Lloyd bowled well on his return to the Shropshire side to claim 2-40 from his 10-over spell.

There was also a wicket apiece for David Laird and skipper Home as Shropshire successfully defended their total.

“Bants bowled really well, especially when he first came on,” said Stanley, who was quick to acknowledge the efforts of Oswell for Northumberland, adding: “He batted really well.”

Shropshire will turn their focus back to the NCCA Twenty20 Cup on Sunday when they play a double header against Staffordshire at Burslem Cricket Club.