On-demand bus service expands to include Meole Village, Shrewsbury

Shropshire Council’s Connect On-Demand bus service will be further expanded from today, Monday 2 June, to include new stops within Meole Village.

Rob Wilson, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for transport and economic growth. Photo: Shropshire Council

The bus stops currently served by the Arriva bus service 26 in Meole Village will now also be served by Connect On-Demand – and new stops will be introduced at the Meole Village Peace Memorial Hall and the Church Road Recreational Hardstanding as exclusive stops for this service.

Connect On-Demand’s advanced booking system prioritises the fixed route service and if an appropriate Arriva 26 bus is available the app will direct users to utilise that service. In the absence of an available 26 bus, users will be offered options to book onto the Connect On-Demand service.

- Advertisement -

To celebrate the enhancement, Connect On-Demand will host a roadshow at the Church Road Recreational Hardstanding on Saturday, 31 May 2025, from 10.30am to 12.30pm. The event will provide an opportunity for residents to meet the team, learn how to use the app effectively, and view the vehicles. Staff will be available to answer questions and provide information about the new services.

Additionally, new users who sign up during June 2025 will automatically receive £5 credit in their account. Passengers who are already registered can share a unique referral code from the app and both they and a friend will get £5 credit when they travel for the first time.

Rob Wilson, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for transport and economic growth, said:

“We want to provide people with flexible and more convenient public transport and I’m delighted that we can now expand the Connect On-Demand service further to include additional stops and better travel options for people in Meole Village.”

Bernie Bentick, Shropshire Councillor for Meole, said:

“I’m delighted that my feedback from the Meole Traffic Group has resulted in expansion of the residential areas covered by the Connect On-Demand bus service to include Meole Village, to complement the existing Route 26 bus. I anticipate good usage of the bus by local residents.”

The Connect On-Demand service currently operates Monday to Saturday, 7.30am to 6.30pm excluding bank holidays.

The standard single fare on Connect On-Demand is £2.50 and for young people aged 6 to 19 it’s £2.00. Concessionary pass holders can travel for free. All journeys must be booked using the app or by calling the booking line.

For customers using the app to make bookings, there is a saver ticket of £17.50 for £20 worth of credit on their account.

People can book a journey using the Connect On-demand app – or by phone by calling 0345 678 9013 between 10am and 2pm, Mondays to Fridays. They can choose where they wish to be picked up, and when, and where they want to be dropped off, by using the designated specified stops.