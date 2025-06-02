Million-pound cannabis farm uncovered near Cosford

A significant cannabis cultivation operation, estimated to be worth over £1 million, has been discovered and dismantled near Cosford thanks to a crucial tip-off from the public.

The cannabis grow was found at a derelict property near Cosford. Photo: West Mercia Police

The find, comprising 1,160 cannabis plants, was made on Friday by officers from the Shifnal & Albrighton Safer Neighbourhood Team.

Inspector Damien Kelly and PC Cummings were conducting a routine foot patrol through Albrighton, engaging with local residents, when they received information regarding suspicious activities at a derelict site in the vicinity of Cosford.

- Advertisement -

Acting swiftly on the intelligence provided, the officers attended the location and uncovered a sophisticated suspected cannabis grow. The sheer scale of the operation was evident, with 1,160 plants seized, highlighting the significant illicit enterprise taking place.

Three men were arrested at the scene on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis. They have since been released on police bail as investigations continue, with officers pursuing further lines of enquiry.

Inspector Damien Kelly, from Shifnal and Albrighton’s Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “Cannabis farms like to this are often linked to serious and organised crime gangs, the drugs they sell have a negative impact on our communities and can lead to other localised criminality.

“Shutting down this grow shows we will not tolerate criminal activity within our communities, and that we will listen to people’s concerns.

“Thanks to the member of the public who approached myself and my colleague whilst we conducted a foot patrol. Officers were then able to act quickly to discover and shut down this grow, which also led to three people being arrested at the scene.

“It goes to show the powerful role residents can play in supporting the vital work local Safer Neighbourhood Teams do in protecting local communities from criminality.”