Midlands Air Ambulance Charity launches new community hub in Shrewsbury

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity has launched its new community hub in Shrewsbury providing a location for local businesses and groups to hold meetings, workshops and events.

The Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Alex Wagner, cut the ribbon to officially open the hub
Following a community grant from Shrewsbury Council, the charity has now opened the free facility at its Shrewsbury store situated in The Darwin Shopping Centre.

On 21st May, The Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Alex Wagner, cut the ribbon to officially open the hub and welcomed representatives from The Darwin Shopping Centre and the charity to celebrate the launch.

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and engagement for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “We’re thrilled to have now opened the new hub at our Shrewsbury shop which will provide a space for the local community to host meetings, training, activities and workshops. This new space has been made possible following a community grant from Shrewsbury Council, so we’d like to extend our gratitude to the team.

“It was fantastic to celebrate the new facility at our launch event. The team at The Darwin Shopping Centre have always been so supportive of our shop and it was so lovely to welcome Amy Williams and Kevin Lockwood on the day. We’d also like to extend our thanks to The Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Alex Wagner, for joining us to help mark the occasion.”

The Shrewsbury community hub is the charity’s second facility of its kind. In July 2023, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity opened its first hub at its shop in Hereford. Since then, many groups, individuals and businesses have used the space to host events, meetings and other gatherings.

Find out more about the charity’s community hubs and how to make a booking at midlandsairambulance.com/communityhubs. To find out more about Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s lifesaving work in your local area, visit midlandsairambulance.com and follow the organisation on social media.

