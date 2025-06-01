Second share offer to launch for Twemlows solar farm

A second public share offer to secure the successful community ownership of a Shropshire solar farm is being officially launched at the Festival Drayton Centre, Market Drayton, on Friday 6 June, 10 am – 1 pm.

Twemlows solar farm near Whitchurch

Shropshire and Telford Community Energy (STCE) took ownership of the 10MW Twemlows solar farm in December 2023.

STCE has already funded numerous community projects, distributing some £66,000 in Community Benefit Fund grants. Surplus funds from the Twemlows solar farm, Prees Heath, near Whitchurch, are expected to generate some £3 million pounds to fund local projects and across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

The share offer will enable the public who care about climate change to put their money to work to tackle the issue directly, earn a fair return on their investment, and greatly increase the solar farm’s delivery of community benefit funds to local projects. The investment enables STCE to pay off some of its loans, strengthening its ownership of the solar farm.

Dave Green, Treasurer, STCE, said the launch represented a huge opportunity for people to get involved in the transition to Net Zero and significantly increase the amount of money the Twemlows site would generate for community projects.

“This is a really exciting day for STCE and our Twemlows solar farm. The second share offer means individuals will be able to invest directly and earn a fair return of up to 6% with a low minimum investment of £250 – whilst supporting a vital source of clean power and helping deliver cash for some fantastic community projects.

“Our target is to raise around £500,000. Securing our community ownership will enable us to distribute around £3 million in community benefit over the next 16 years, including setting up new community energy schemes.

“The Twemlows share offer is not just supporting a cleaner, greener and fairer future, it will directly benefit local community projects for many years to come.”

Festival Drayton Centre has benefited from a £4,000 grant towards its rooftop solar PV, helping cut its electricity bill and generating income from exporting electricity. STCE has also

helped fund solar PV and energy efficiency improvements for Rushbury Village Hall, and Little Wenlock Village Hall is now zero carbon, most recently supported with funding for replacement of their Calor gas cooker with an electric induction cooker. The Wellington Orbit, cinema, arts and community hub, is being supported in its refurbishment, including air source heating.

STCE is pursuing a community heat and wind project in Bishop’s Castle, awaiting a decision on its planning application for a 1MW wind turbine to Shropshire Council.

Twemlows has operated successfully since 2016 as a 10MW solar farm, powering up to 3,400 homes. Each year it saves more than 4,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide, saving some 70,000 tonnes over its lifetime.

STCE is one of five community energy groups from across England and Wales, jointly as Community Energy Together (CET), which took ownership of seven operational solar farms in the biggest scheme of its kind to date in the UK. Collectively, CET added 20% to community owned solar in England and Wales.

STCE chair, Robert Saunders, added: “Community owned energy gives individuals the vital opportunity to play a part in the clean energy transition beyond just being a consumer. STCE is in great company with four like-minded Community Benefit Societies. Whilst owning our individual solar farms, we are committed to working together and supporting each other so that we can benefit from each other’s expertise, experience and share knowledge and lessons along the way.”

Overall, Community Energy Together own seven operational solar farms, saving a combined 317,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide over the lifetimes of the solar farms, having a collective capacity of 36MW – enough to power around 12,750 homes.

Any investment in a share issue is at risk and potential investors are advised to take appropriate advice. The value of the shares can go down, but they cannot gain value.

The Twemlows share offer is now live on the STCE website here: https://stcenergy.org.uk/investors-home/