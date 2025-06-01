9.8 C
Shropshire
Monday, June 2, 2025
Engineering works disrupt rail services between Shrewsbury and Birmingham

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Passengers travelling between Shrewsbury and Birmingham New Street face significant disruption today, with all train services suspended until 4.30 pm due to essential engineering work.

The critical work, taking place on lines between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury, has necessitated the complete closure of this section of the railway.

This affects both Transport for Wales services operating between Birmingham International and Aberystwyth, and West Midlands Railway routes connecting New Street and Shrewsbury.

Commuters and travellers planning journeys on these routes will need to seek alternative transport. Rail operators have confirmed that replacement bus services are in operation between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury, providing connections for onward travel from Shrewsbury.

For those travelling to or from Birmingham, train tickets will be honoured on other operators’ services running between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street. Passengers are advised to check their routes before travelling and allow for extended journey times.

A spokesperson for the rail companies involved apologised for the inconvenience caused but emphasised the necessity of the engineering work to maintain and improve the rail infrastructure. Services are expected to resume from 4.30 pm, though passengers are encouraged to verify live travel information closer to that time.

