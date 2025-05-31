Shrewsbury park and ride to run more frequently

Shrewsbury park and ride is to operate more frequently from Saturday 28 June, with buses running every 12 minutes at peak times.

A Shrewsbury Park and Ride bus. Photo: Shropshire Council

The changes will apply to buses operating from all three of Shrewsbury’s park and ride sites – Harlescott, Meole Brace and Oxon.

The buses will run every 12 minutes from 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday, and from 10am to 4pm on Saturday. Outside of these times they will continue to operate up to every 20 minutes, as they do at present.

- Advertisement -

To enable the improved service four additional buses – and drivers – will be operating across the three park and ride routes.

The increased frequency will be funded from Shropshire Council’s allocation of Government bus improvement funding for 2025/26. The money will also be spent on improvements to the three park and ride sites, plus improvements to other bus services and infrastructure across the county, with details set to be announced in the coming months.

Rob Wilson, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for transport and economic growth, said:

“Increasing the frequency of Shrewsbury’s park and ride buses to one every 12 minutes – or five an hour – at peak times will mean a better, more reliable service and is something that I’m sure people will welcome.

“Park and ride really is a great way to travel in and out of Shrewsbury for work or for leisure. People using park and ride won’t have the worry of finding or paying for a parking space, and will help to keep the town centre free of congestion and unnecessary traffic.”