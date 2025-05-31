New Telford & Wrekin Council eBook app offers more titles to choose from

Library-users in Telford and Wrekin now have even more choice, following the launch of a new app for digital readers.

Cllr Shirley Reynolds

Telford & Wrekin Council has joined forces with BorrowBox to update its digital library and now has over 2,500 eBooks and audio titles and around 100 eMagazines available to borrow, for free.

The new BorrowBox app is live now and can be downloaded on Apple, Android and Kindle Fire devices or used on a PC or laptop and offers a wide range of eBooks, eMagazines and even eAudiobooks to choose from. The service is open to anyone with a Telford and Wrekin Library Card, which is free to register for.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Young People., Education, Employment and Skills, with responsibility for libraries, said:

“Libraries are vital community resources, but not everyone can easily access their local library so our new eBook service will offer an even wider range of titles, all available for free at the click of a button.

“Our previous eBook service was incredibly popular, with over 18,700 eBooks and more than 36,100 eMagazines borrowed in the last twelve months, so this new version with even more titles available, will offer customers even more choice with a wider range of books by popular authors.

“If you’ve got a Telford and Wrekin Library card you can download the app or log on online and start borrowing eBooks straight away; you just need your library card number and PIN.”

Titles can be downloaded and read directly on phones and tablets and users will be able to borrow up to eight books at a time from a choice of over 2,500 titles including adults and children’s fiction, biographies, science, history, health and wellbeing, cookery and more.

Just like when you borrow a physical library book, eBook loans will expire after 21 days, but can be simply renewed through the app. The app also allows readers to change font size, word spacing, and background colours and make other adjustments to enhance readability.

Councillor Reynolds added: “This fantastic new eBook service is in addition to the nine libraries we have around the borough and, alongside our free Home Library Service, is another way we’re ensuring our libraries, and our books are easily accessible for all.”

The BorrowBox eBook app can be downloaded for free from Apple, Android and Amazon app stores and the library can also be browsed online at telford.borrowbox.com.