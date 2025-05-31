14.7 C
Derwen College staff raise £1000 on Three Peaks Challenge

Two dedicated support practitioners from Derwen College, along with their loyal dog Duke, have successfully completed the gruelling Three Peaks Challenge, raising over £1,000 for the College.

Danielle Thomas and Gavin Blears, and their one-year-old labrador Duke
Danielle Thomas and Gavin Blears, and their one-year-old labrador Duke

Couple Danielle Thomas and Gavin Blears, and their one-year-old labrador Duke, took on the impressive feat to raise funds for students at the Shropshire specialist further education college.

This impressive feat, which involved climbing the three highest mountains in the UK within 24 hours, has already raised twice their initial fundraising target, with more funds still coming in.

The Three Peaks Challenge is a true test of endurance, requiring participants to scale Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in the Lake District, and Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) in Wales. Taking turns to drive across the country, they covered a total of 23 miles on foot, walked 79,613 steps, with an ascent of 3,064 meters, and were awake for 36 hours to achieve this remarkable goal.

Both Gavin and Danielle, who live in Ellesmere, are familiar faces at Derwen College’s Gobowen campus, having worked there for seven and three years respectively.

“We love working with the students every day, getting to know them, and seeing their progress. We wanted to really challenge ourselves while raising money which would directly impact their experience at College,” said Danielle.

Derwen College Community Fundraiser and Events Coordinator Megan Charman thanked the three of them for their remarkable dedication.

She said: “We are so proud of Danielle and Gavin – and Duke – for completing the Three Peaks Challenge in just under 24 hours! They’ve already smashed their £500 fundraising target, with over £1,000 donated so far. What an incredible achievement!”

Danielle, thanked everyone who had backed them with many messages and sponsorship.

She said: “Myself and Gavin want to thank everyone so much for all the support, donations, and kindness! We received so many texts and voice notes of encouragement throughout this time. I am so proud of Gavin and Duke. I wouldn’t have got through this journey without them. I spent the whole drive home crying over anything and everything!”

Gavin added: “Thank you so much to everyone for the support, for what was possibly the toughest task I’ve ever done. We’re made up we raised £1,000, and I couldn’t think of a better cause. We love Derwen College!”

The funds raised for Derwen Charity will help provide extra experiences and opportunities for students and clients with SEND, enhancing their educational journey and overall well-being.

You can support Derwen Charity through attending fundraising events such as the Derwen Fete and Dog Show on 14 June, or charity concert ‘Remember When’ on 20 June. Alternatively, take on your own fundraising challenge to support our students. Find out more at www.derwen.ac.uk/charity/.

It’s not too late to donate to Danielle, Gavin and Duke’s fundraising page at derwen.me/three-peaks.

