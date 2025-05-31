Car fire causes delays on M54 westbound in Telford

A car fire on the M54 Westbound, near Junction 6 in Telford, caused significant disruption for motorists on Friday afternoon.

Emergency services, including Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), responded to the incident, which was reported at 4.38 pm.

Three fire appliances from Telford Central and Wellington fire stations were mobilised to the scene, supported by an Operations officer.

- Advertisement -

Firefighters, equipped with Breathing Apparatus (BA), quickly worked to extinguish the blaze using hosereel jets.

In addition to SFRS, the Highways Agency and the Police were also in attendance, managing traffic and ensuring the safety of the area.

Fire crews successfully extinguished the fire and made the vehicle electrically safe. The Highways Agency arranged for the recovery of the vehicle.

The stop message, indicating the fire was under control and no longer an active incident, was received at 5.13 pm.