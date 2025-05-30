Telford Town FC invests in the future with 3,000 free kids’ tickets & forces recognition

Telford Town FC has unveiled its “Future of the Town” campaign – an ambitious new initiative designed to inspire the next generation of supporters and deepen its ties with the local community.

The Telford Towm FC team

As part of the scheme, the club will be issuing 3,000 free season tickets for the 2025/26 season to children aged 5 to 11.

The complimentary junior season tickets cover all 18 home league fixtures at the DRM Aggregates Arena and must be used in conjunction with a full-paying adult or senior season ticket holder. By inviting families to experience the magic of matchdays together, the club hopes to nurture lifelong connections and celebrate the spirit of non-league football.

In addition to the junior ticket initiative, Telford Town FC is honoured to offer free season tickets to all current and former members of the Armed Forces. As a proud British club with deep respect for those who serve, we recognise the dedication and sacrifice made by our servicemen and women.

To claim a complimentary Armed Forces season ticket, personnel simply need to contact the club via social media or email, and provide valid Armed Forces ID. Whether currently serving or retired, all are welcome to enjoy matchdays on us as a thank you for their service.

Club Chairman Hayden Dando added:

“This club belongs to the people of Telford. Football should be accessible to everyone—especially our youngest fans and those who’ve served our country with honour. By offering the chance to have a free season ticket to over 3,000 local children and welcoming members of the Armed Forces free of charge, we’re not just filling seats—we’re planting roots for the future. These stands should echo with laughter, passion, pride, and a sense of shared community every Saturday.”

Both initiatives launch in July, with ticket distribution running throughout July and August. The junior season ticket programme will be coordinated in partnership with local schools across the Telford and Wrekin area, while Armed Forces applications will be handled directly by the club’s communications team.

For more information or to apply visit telfordtownfc.co.uk