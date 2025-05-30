Telford MP Shaun Davies visits RBSL to celebrate defence innovation and local partnership

Shaun Davies, Member of Parliament for Telford, visited Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) last week to recognise the company’s growing impact on defence manufacturing, job creation, and long-term investment for the town.

Shaun’s visit to RBSL reaffirmed the critical role that Telford plays in supporting the UK’s national defence priorities

RBSL, a leading manufacturer of military vehicles including the Challenger 3 and Boxer platforms for the British Army, is one of several major defence organisations that have chosen Telford as their home of operations.

Will Gibby, Managing Director of RBSL said: ‘We were delighted to welcome Shaun Davies MP to our facility in Telford. It is a priority for us to work closely with the government and our local council, so we can continue creating highly-skilled jobs, investing in our production facility, and ultimately delivering a step-change in capability to our customer, the British Army.’

MP Shaun Davies has praised the firm for its continued commitment to the town and its role in driving forward innovation in the UK defence sector. Their Telford facility has brought upwards of 800 highly-skilled job roles, with many opportunities for early career development or apprentices and graduates too.

Shaun commented: “In recent years, I’ve worked closely with the team at RBSL and with Telford & Wrekin Council on everything from planning and site development, to attracting investment and creating high-quality jobs. It’s a true example of partnership in action, and today it was fantastic to hear more about RBSL’s long-term commitment to our town. During my visit I was able to see each stage of the Boxer production line first hand, from welding to surface treatment, and meet some of the employees who are playing a key role in its delivery.”

Telford’s MP has also praised this week’s announcement of the new Rheinmetall’s Gun Hall in Telford, which will restore the UK’s capacity to produce artillery gun barrels for the first time in over a decade.

Shaun added: “Huge credit to the leadership at Rheinmetall and our local council for working alongside me and the UK government to help make this happen. Every defence organisation that operates from our town creates skilled jobs, drives innovation, and helps to keep our country safe.”

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together. Telford is playing a critical role in defending Britain — and I couldn’t be prouder of the people and companies making that happen.”

